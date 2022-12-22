Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License
Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle LicenseCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paysharp is three years old fintech company focusing on B2B payments space with flat pricing. Happy to announce Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License. It was great news to us. We want to say thanks to RBI, customers, banking partners and investors. This license will help us scale big.
More about Paysharp
Paysharp offers enterprise grade complete Virtual account and UPI solutions for businesses to easily integrate with their solution or Mobile app so businesses can collect frictionless payments.
Paysharp provides a complete collection solution with branded UPI handle and customization with all the UPI payment options such as mobile intent, collection request and dynamic QR code. Businesses can easily integrate UPI or virtual account solutions. Paysharp only charges a flat fee per transaction as platform fee to business, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage based pricing. Paysharp’s payment solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unpredictable scales. Apart from Payment gateway services. Paysharp also providing solution to billers to onboard as BBPS (Bharat bill payment system)
Krishna kumar
Paysharp Pvt Ltd
+91 44 46314875
email us here