Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,524 in the last 365 days.

Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License

Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paysharp is three years old fintech company focusing on B2B payments space with flat pricing. Happy to announce Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License. It was great news to us. We want to say thanks to RBI, customers, banking partners and investors. This license will help us scale big.

More about Paysharp

Paysharp offers enterprise grade complete Virtual account and UPI solutions for businesses to easily integrate with their solution or Mobile app so businesses can collect frictionless payments.
Paysharp provides a complete collection solution with branded UPI handle and customization with all the UPI payment options such as mobile intent, collection request and dynamic QR code. Businesses can easily integrate UPI or virtual account solutions. Paysharp only charges a flat fee per transaction as platform fee to business, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage based pricing. Paysharp’s payment solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unpredictable scales. Apart from Payment gateway services. Paysharp also providing solution to billers to onboard as BBPS (Bharat bill payment system)

Krishna kumar
Paysharp Pvt Ltd
+91 44 46314875
email us here

You just read:

Paysharp received RBI nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.