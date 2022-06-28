MORE EXPANDS NIGHTLIFE AND HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- More Management, LLC (www.morebrand.co) today provided an update on its expanding crypto hospitality services and membership offerings.
Membership. MORE pioneered the concept of crypto based memberships in 2017 with the MORE Coin. The MORE token is available today on the Bittrex Exchange and grants owners access to a variety of private clubs, experiences, and benefits. Members are required to hold 20,000 coins to maintain membership.
Hotel Advisory Services. MORE recently launched the Farrah Fawcett Red Bath Suit NFT at Resorts World in Las Vegas to widespread acclaim. The installation received global press coverage for the hotel and the Farrah Fawcett Foundation.
MORE is presently working with an additional Las Vegas Strip casino to integrate a permanent digital art gallery as well as comprehensive benefits to the hotel by welcoming MORE members to their restaurants, clubs, pools, and viewing parties for sporting events such as the UFC.
MORE is also developing a similar program for a national hotel chain located in a prominent Midwestern college town. The program is expected to debut in August in time for the Back to School season. In addition to creating awareness for MORE among tens of thousands of students and fans, the project is expected to expand to other cities based on reaching certain milestones.
Membership as a Service. MORE is in discussions with several hospitality and nightlife venues to develop membership services similar to MORE. The expected plan is to have the projects branded as “Powered by MORE” and use MORE token as the platform for individual club membership projects. The company is calling this Membership As A Service.
Digital Art. MORE continues to develop digital art for its hospitality clients and for sale on various NFT platforms. The company maintains licenses with several celebrity brands and is evaluating opportunities for new brands and celebrity clients.
Additional Exchange Listings. MORE is actively exploring adding exchanges for MORE coin in light of changes in the cryptocurrency markets. Exchanges appear eager to support projects that have a demonstrable and lengthy track record in digital assets like MORE Management.
