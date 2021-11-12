Tiger King x Warhol NFT Drop Now Live
EINPresswire.com/ -- MORE Management, LLC, the renowned cryptocurrency members club and NFT studio, announces today the debut of Tiger King x Warhol NFT (https://opensea.io/collection/tigerkingxwarhol) collection on behalf of Joe Exotic, "The Tiger King." The new collection is released in advance of the debut of Tiger King 2 which streams on Netflix on November 17, 2022.
The extremely limited edition drop consists of just 50 pieces and two one of one items. All items are priced at $100 or .025 ETH.
Created by MORE's in-house art team, the images evoke the Marilyn Monroe era of Andy Warhol's brilliant career. A leading NFT publication, Cryptoslam, called the new collection Joe's most "out there" NFT work thus far.
MORE launched the original Tiger King NFT collection last June with a collection of digital art that also included personal items from Joe that were seen on the popular documentary Tiger King. The debut collection can be seen at www.officialtigerkingnft.com.
"I'm really grateful to the MORE team for giving me a platform to give back to loyal fan base. It's great to have a voice via blockchain technology," said Joe Exotic, known as "The Tiger King." "Whether you love me or hate me for what you think I've done, there's no doubt that everyone wants a piece of The Tiger King!"
kate ellis
kate ellis
