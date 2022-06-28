DOL Announces New Director of Vocational Rehabilitation

WILMINGTON, DE – Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary Karryl Hubbard has announced that Elisha Jenkins will serve as the new Director of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), replacing former Director Andrea Guest, who retired earlier this year.

DVR is a partner in helping job seekers develop skill sets to find employment. The division strives to build relationships with employers so that Delaware job seekers can compete for opportunities and obtain employment that meets their needs.

Jenkins previously served as the Deputy Chief of Policy & Compliance in the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health for the State of Delaware. Prior to that, she was Director of the Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired.

A graduate of Norfolk State University with a BS in Sociology, Jenkins also earned a master’s degree in Public Administration and a master’s degree in Human Resources both from Wilmington University. Along with her educational background, Jenkins brings significant management experience to the role at DOL.

“We are excited to welcome Elisha to the DOL leadership team,” said Hubbard. “Delawareans will benefit from her impressive background and keen understanding of the challenges facing disabled workers.”