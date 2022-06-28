Inokim Electric scooters enters the United States and offers 20,000 scooters at a special discounted price B2C
INOKIM decided to position itself in the US as the ‘next level’ of E-scooters
We are often asked about our new pricing in the North American market says Kfir ben Shooshan Founder and CEO of Inokim, sorry to disappoint…. But there is really no mystery here )”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inokim Quick 4 electric scooter is a masterclass in high-quality scooter design that focuses on safety and performance over flash and glitz.
First things first: The Quick 4 is not an entry-level scooter like the many we’ve seen before.
Instead of small wheels and 15 mph (25 km/h) speeds, it’s a more capable high-speed scooter reaching 25 mph (40 km/h) and offering full suspension combined with larger wheels to better combat the real roads we have in our cities – not the pristine roads we see in all of the scooter advertisements.
The scooter’s $1,499 price tag (NOW ON SALE FOR 999$ for the first 20000 units ) puts it well above the entry-level scooter field as well, making this a solidly mid-performance and mid-priced scooter.
INOKIM QUICK-4 TECH SPEC
Motor: 600W continuous-rated rear hub motor
Battery: 52V 16Ah (832 Wh)
Top speed: 25 mph (40 km/h)
Range: Real-world range of 25 miles (40 km), more if riding slower
Suspension: Front and rear swingarm spring damper suspension
Weight: 47 lb (23 kg)
Load capacity: 220 lb (100 kg)
Brakes: Maintenance-free front and rear drum brakes
Tires: 10″ x 2.5″ pneumatic tires
Extras: Front and rear lights, LED display with “park” function, thumb throttle, trip meter, odometer, bell, USB charger, safety lock on the folding mechanism
More than just performance
So here’s the thing: The Inokim Quick 4 offers great performance. But that’s not really the point.
And the Inokim Quick 4 gives you good performance if that’s what you’re looking for. The 25 mph (40 km/h) speed means you’ll leave Bird scooters eating dust. The 832 Wh battery gives long-range riding by packing in even more battery capacity than a typical electric bicycle. INOKIM is even admirably up-front about listing the real-world range at 25 miles (40 km), even though most companies would rate such a large battery at a much higher range by using the low-speed setting for range tests.
And at just 47 lb (23 kg), the Quick 4 is “light,” relatively speaking. It won’t beat a carbon fiber scooter, but it’s sure a lot easier to lug around than a 65 lb (30 kg) scooter.
INOKIM decided to position itself in the US as the ‘next level’ of E-scooters, we believe that after trying many entry-level Chinese gadgets, the American market is ready to appreciate the quality of a brand that delivers safety and long-term durability and lives up to automotive standards as a real urban commuter E-scooter.
We built up our local infrastructure and established a state-of-the-art service and fulfillment center in Florida that is operated by Team INOKIM to support our after-sale customer experience, we stocked thousands of INOKIM scooters and accessories that are ready to ship to all of the continental U.S. via Amazon.com, and INOKIM.com, and we are happy to offer generous discounts to the first 20,000 units sold.
We are building a community of INOKIM commuters and acting to change the urban landscape and enable a cleaner and more sustainable existence.
To those that want to be a part of our urban freedom, We appreciate and reward your trust in INOKIM with the best pricing we can offer.
Together we can bring a smile to the last mile )
We are INOKIM!
