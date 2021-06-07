Leo Riders Expands its Electric Scooter Platform for Hospitality Providers into Greece
Company signs revenue-sharing agreements with twenty-plus hotels in AthensTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo Riders, a leading provider of electric scooter platforms for the hospitality industry, today announced that the company has signed revenue-sharing agreements with over twenty leading hotels in Athens, Greece.
These hotels in Athens that will begin using Leo Rider’s electric scooter platform include Brown Hotel, PAME House, Colors Urban Hotel, and others. Leo Riders and its electric scooter platform will allow these hotels to offer their guests a new micro-mobility amenity and service.
For each hotel in Athens, Leo Riders will supply a full electric scooter kit that includes 15 to 30 state-of-the-art and privately branded electric scooters, cellphone holders, locks, and helmets. Leo Riders will also provide a mobile application with suggested routes to the main tourist attractions in Athens along with recommendations for restaurants and shopping that these hotels can make available to their guests using their new electric scooter service.
“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with an innovative and technology-driven hospitality experience and Leo’s electric scooter kit fits in perfectly with our brand,” explained Oshri Deri, CEO of Brown Hotels Europe. “Leo has an excellent track record with our hotels in other countries and we have strong expectations for similar success with our hotels here in Greece.”
Leo Riders provides its electric scooter platform and kit to its hotel partners with zero upfront costs and in revenue sharing models. The company also offers its hotel partners optional insurance coverage for their new electric scooter service.
“During the past twelve months, our scooters have been generating a daily net average of $15 per unit for our hotel partners,” stated Motti Hasfari, CEO at Leo Riders. “This is an attractive win-win opportunity for a hotel to generate additional revenue as well as increase guest satisfaction.”
The mobile application included with Leo Riders’ platform enables collaboration opportunities between a hotel and local businesses. In addition, the usage data collected by the platform can be used to gather additional insight into the travel preferences of guests.
“We are super excited to be expanding our electric scooter platform into Greece and partnering with these recognized brands in the hotel industry,” said Kfir Ben Shooshan, co-founder of Leo Riders. “We are highly optimistic that these new projects in Athens will serve as a launchpad for additional new partnerships with hotels and tourism operators in the Mediterranean and soon after across Europe.”
About Leo Riders
Leo Riders is a leading provider of electric scooter platforms for the hospitality industry. Leo Riders partners with hotels and tourism operators to provide their guests with an electric scooter service in revenue-sharing models. The company is currently working with leading hotel brands in Israel, Mexico and Greece and is expanding across Europe and Latin America. Leo Riders were founded in 2019 and its investors include Selina Hotels. For more information, please visit www.leoride.co.
Press Contact
Tony Miller +1 617 418 3024 tony@noteya.com
motti hasfari
leo
+972 54-557-4273
motti@leoride.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
leo