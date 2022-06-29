NSA Carolinas Announces 2022-2023 Board :: Plans to Ignite Professional Speakers Success in North and South Carolina
Nine professional speakers will lead National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas in 2022-2023. Their goal: to advance the professional speaking industry.
As the professional speaking industry emerges from two challenging years, NSA Carolinas will deliver more high-value experiences to ignite our members’ businesses and reach greater levels of impact.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC-- Nine professional speakers are stepping up to lead National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas chapter in 2022-2023. Elected by North Carolina and South Carolina chapter members, the board directs programming, events, education, and membership outreach. Members meet in person and via virtual events to learn, network, and advance the speaking profession globally. As a local chapter of the National Speakers Association, NSA Carolinas is one of the largest groups of professional speakers in the Southeast. NSA Carolinas invites aspiring speakers, corporations, associations, meeting professionals, and event planners to browse events, and a speaker directory, at https://nsacarolinas.org.
— Mike Mooney, NSA Carolinas President
NATIONAL SPEAKERS ASSOCIATION CAROLINAS CHAPTER 2022-2023 BOARD MEMBERS
Dedicated to helping the professional speaker, trainer, author, consultant, and coach to rise to the next level in their business, NSA Carolinas members span a wide range of experience, expertise, and industries to share a common goal: to impact and improve lives with the power of speaking.
“NSA Carolinas has served the professional speaker community for more than three decades,” said Mike Mooney, NSA Carolinas President. “It’s an honor to continue that service with such highly respected Board leaders to strengthen our community and provide dynamic resources for our Chapter members. As our industry emerges from two challenging years, we’ll be delivering more high-value experiences to ignite our members’ businesses to help them reach greater levels of impact.”
Mike Mooney – President
Mike’s board positions include VP of Marketing and President-Elect. In 2021, Mike organized and facilitated NSA Carolinas’ Speaker Academy and Speaker Intensive. To learn more about Mike, visit http://mikemooney.com
Dr. Kevin C. Snyder – President-Elect
Kevin’s board roles include serving as co-leader of the inaugural NSA Carolinas Speaker Academy and leading a full calendar of educational programming for two years. To learn more about Kevin, visit https://kevincsnyder.com
Stan Phelps, CSP – Past President
Stan’s served on the board as VP Programming, VP Membership, President-Elect, and 2021-2022 President. To learn more about Stan, visit http://stanphelps.com
Jasmin Haley – VP Marketing
Joining the board as a new member, Jasmin has a passion for helping speakers live their legacy now by growing their visibility and their businesses. To learn more about Jasmin, visit https://www.jasminhaley.com/
Barbara Rozgonyi - VP Membership
Barbara most recently served as NSA Carolinas’ VP of Marketing. Previously, she served on the board of NSA Illinois and co-led their Speaker Academy. To learn more about Barbara, visit https://barbararozgonyi.com
Larry Long, JR – VP Programming
As a first-year board member, Larry will continue the NSA Carolinas chapter tradition of planning and delivering high-value programs as VP Programming. To learn more about Larry, visit https://larrylongjr.com/
Russ Searle - Treasurer
Russ renews his role as Treasurer for the fifth year. To learn more about Russ, visit http://seagleconsulting.com
Peter Agiovlassitis - Board Member At Large
An NSA Carolinas Speaker Academy graduate, Peter continues his focus on chapter history in his second year as a board member. To learn more about Peter, visit https://peteraspeaks.com/
John Edwards – Board Member At Large
Active in NSA for over 25 years, John served in a number of leadership roles, including starting one of NSA’s first virtual chapters. Most recently on the board of directors for the NSA-DC chapter, John won the Member of the Year award in 2021. To learn more about John, visit https://www.getmotivationalspeaker.com/
About NSA Carolinas. . .
A bi-state chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.
Jean Turner
CoryWest Media LLC
+1 630-207-7530
email us here