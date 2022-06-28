The Global Arts Market Grows At 16% Rate With The Increasing Adoption Of Augmented Reality

Arts Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many companies operating in the arts sector are increasingly adopting technologies such as augmented reality (AR). Augmented reality superimposes a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world. It can offer a new space for artists to express themselves, complement their artworks, or surround their work with interactive experiences which is shaping the arts market outlook. Augmented reality can also be used to develop and use a visual language to communicate artists’ core message or even emotions in a more accessible manner for people with different backgrounds and languages. For instance, ARtscapes, launched creative AR transformation of its artworks. In cooperation with ARLOOPA, ARtscapes uses AR to turn each of its artworks into a complete experience.

The global arts market size is expected to grow from $256.20 billion in 2020 to $534.30 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.8%. The global arts market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 and reach $744.90 billion in 2030.

The increase in the number of independent artists is expected to drive the arts industry growth. Independent artists do not sign with any label and have full creative control over their music, which allows artists to have more control over their careers and offers new and fresh talent for audiences. For instance, according to the 2020 MIDiA Research’s report independent labels and artists grew by 27% globally over the previous year, increasing their combined streaming market share to 31.5%. The increasing number of independent artists is expected to drive the arts market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global arts industry are Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Smithsonian Institution, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Cirque du Soleil, Bolshoi Theatre.

TBRC’s arts market report is segmented by type into museums, historical sites, zoos, and nature parks and other similar institutions, independent artists and performing art companies, sports and arts promoters.

Arts Market 2022 – By Type (Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Nature Parks, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters), By Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Nature Parks Type (Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks And Other Similar Institutions), By Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Type (Visual Arts, Performing Arts), By Sports And Arts Promoters Type (Sports Promoters, Arts Promoters), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a arts market overview, forecast arts market size and growth for the whole market, arts market segments, geographies, arts market trends, arts market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

