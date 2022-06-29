11th Annual International Conference of SPDS, Disso India 2022 Online inaugurated by Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Sciences (SPDS), had conducted the 11th Annual International Conference of SPDS - Disso India 2022 –from 23 – 25th June 2022 in collaboration with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS). Conducted every year, this flagship conference by The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) was attended by Pharmaceutical R&D, QA, and QC as well as academia professionals from India & abroad, involving speakers from the US, Europe, and Asia. The International Conference was conducted online from 23- 25th June 2022 (15.00 hrs. to 20 00 hrs. IST)
‘Advances in Dissolution Science’ was the theme of the conference. The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) has gained international recognition and acceptance, in a short period of time.
Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission inaugurated the conference and gave his Chief Guest address. Dr. Rubina Bose, Deputy Drugs Controller (India) was the Guest of Honor at the Conference.
The 2nd Edition of the desk book of Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science was also released at the hands of Chief Guest Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi. Dr. Ramaswamy announced a special pre-publication offer for delegates of Disso India who can book their copy directly on www.spds.in
The Scientific Abstract book of Disso India 2022 was released officially and will be made available on the SPDS website.
Disso India- 2022 Online had around 20 lectures over a period of 3 days from eminent professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry from around the world as well as academia. Over two thousand plus professionals from Pharma R&D, QA, QC, and academia across the globe attended this event on first day.
The scientific sessions were programmed and executed under the Chairmanship of Professor Arvind Bansal, Professor & Head-Department of Pharmaceutics, NIPER, SAS Nagar, and the Co-Chair-Dr. Vinod. P. Shah, Ex-USFDA and Pharmaceutical Consultant, USA. A galaxy of eminent speakers enlightened the attendees on current dissolution-centric technologies and sciences.
Prof. Arvind Bansal (Dean, NIPER, SAS Nagar, India), Dr. Indu Bhushan (Steers Engineering), Dr. Rajashri Shinde (ABITEC), Prof. Padma Devarajan, (Institute of Chemical Technology, India), Prof. Dianne Burgess, (UCONN School of Pharmacy, Connecticut), Dr. Jean Cardot, (University of Auvergne, France), Dr. Vinod P. Shah (Pharmaceutical consultant, USA), Dr. Deanna Mudie (R&D, Lonza Inc, USA), Dr. Varsha Pradhan, (ICT Mumbai), Samir Haddouchi (SPS Pharma Services, Orleans, France), Dr. Deirdre D’Arcy (Trinity College, Ireland), Kempf Jurgen (SOTAX AG, Switzerland), Dr. Ajay Saxena (BMS, USA), Dr. Xujin Lu (BMS, USA), Sandeep Kulkarni (Image Provision Technology Pvt. Ltd. India), Holger Herman (SOTAX AG, Switzerland), Vijay Kshirsagar (TRAC Pharma Consulting, Mumbai), Dr. Anant Ketkar (Scientific Lead-India, Simulation Plus, Inc.) were among the lectures that were a part of Disso India 2022 Online.
The event was being supported by companies like SOTAX and ACG who were the Platinum partners of the event along with BASF, Electrolab, Steer Engineering, Abitec corp, Image Provision Technology and Inveniolife
A Registered NGO, Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) was formed on 16th July 2012 in Mumbai with the objective of promoting Science and Technological Development in the field of Dissolution Science among pharmaceutical professionals, Academia, Students, Regulatory Bodies, etc. SPDS is the only professional body dedicated to Dissolution and its application worldwide. SPDS envisions to be one of the most prominent organizations focusing on Dissolution Science in the Pharmaceutical Industry and Academia.
SPDS proudly partnered with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) for this year's Disso India 2022 event. Founded in 1986, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 7,000 individual members and over 10,000 actively participating stakeholders employed in academia, industry, government, and other pharmaceutical science-related research institutes worldwide. The mission of AAPS is to ‘Advance the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health’. It works on five core values - Learning, Innovation, Service, Inclusiveness and Integrity.
