As per NEP 2022-23, the 10th board abolished and students can pursue PhD after graduation
India's education system will reach a major milestone with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2022. Through this policy, India and its people will undergo significant reforms and transformations.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While speaking to students at the educational event held in Mumbai, Dr. Prakash Bhosale shared insights on the latest reforms in India’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2022. The new education policy from the academic year 2022-23 has been approved by the Union Cabinet. This will lead to many changes in educational policies from the year 2022-23. After 34 years, the education policy has changed. Notable features of the new education policy are as follows.
— Dr. Prakash Bhosale
The first stage of education (5 years)
1) Nursery at 4 years
2) Junior kg at 5 years
3) Sr. KG at 6 years
4) Standard 1 at 7 years
5) Standard 2nd at 8 years
Primary education (3 years)
1) Standard 3rd at 9 years
2) Standard 4th at 10 years
3) Standard 5th at 11 years
Secondary education (3 years)
1) Standard 6th at 12 years
2) Standard 7th at 13 years
3) Standard 8th at 14 years
Higher Secondary Education (4 years)
1) Standard 9th at 15 years
2) Standard 10th at 16 years
3) Standard FYJC at 17 years
4) STD SYJC at 18 years
Key Features of New Education Policy -
• The 10th standard board exam has been cancelled. Only the 12th standard will have board exams.
• Standard 9th to 12th will be examined in the semester. Schooling will be taught according to 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 formula.
• A 3-year degree is for students who do not want to pursue higher education. Students pursuing higher education will have to complete 4 years degree. Students pursuing a 4-year degree can earn a master's degree in one year.
• The MPhil degree will be revoked, and students will now be able to pursue a PhD directly.
• Students up to the 5th standard will now be taught in their mother tongue, local language and national language only. The rest of the subject is English but it will be taught as a subject.
• Students will be able to complete two courses at the same time. According to the new educational policy, if a student wants to do another course in the middle of the course, he can do it by doing another course. Take a break from the first course for a limited time.
• E-courses will be introduced in regional languages.
• Virtual labs will be developed.
• The National Educational Scientific Forum (NETF) will be launched.
• The rules will be the same for all government, private and supposed institutions.
According to Dr. Prakash Bhosale, India's education system will reach a major milestone with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2022. Through this policy, India and its people will undergo significant reforms and transformations. Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned business consultant, columnist and writer who delivers many lectures on business management, entrepreneurship, and online education to various entrepreneurs and student groups.
