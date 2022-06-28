Jonckers Renews ISO 17100 and ISO 18587 Certifications
Language solutions provider, Jonckers, has renewed its ISO certifications for translation services and machine translation post-editing after passing the audit.
It is wonderful to be certified by the ISO, and provide assurance to our global clients of Jonckers’ capacity to provide industry-standard translations at scale.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, has renewed its ISO 17100 and ISO 18587 certifications for another two years after successfully completing the surveillance audit.
Over the course of several weeks, Jonckers’ ISO team worked rigorously on the preparation for the audit which was carried out by ISO agency, Austrian Standards Plus GmbH. Jonckers’ internal team had to understand and adhere to the ISO terminology and then present their processes, setup, and documentation to the auditor. The results of the audit showed Jonckers did not have any deviations, nor any suggestions for improvement – similar to the results of the past audits.
Vice President of Business Control, Igor Kupecek, says: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the audit for the renewal of our ISO certificates. The team worked tirelessly in both the preparation for the audit and the audit itself, so I’m especially pleased our results showed we had no deviations or suggestions for improvement. It is wonderful to be certified by the ISO, and provide assurance to our global clients of Jonckers’ capacity to provide industry-standard translations at scale.”
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a global, independent organization that develops and publishes international standards for operational processes. ISO 17100 is the international certification for translation services, and ISO 18587 is the certification for post-editing of machine translation output.
Holding the ISO 17100 certification indicates that Jonckers’ processes and resources are of a standard to deliver quality translation services, while the ISO 18587 certificate assures that Jonckers’ production of machine translation post-editing (MTPE) meets international standards.
Jonckers’ MTPE work is carried out via its proprietary translation platform, WordsOnline. WordsOnline provides an end-to-end solution for Jonckers’ global clients, fusing technology with a human touch to provide high quality, high speed translations at low cost.
