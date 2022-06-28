Lakhan Gadhvi Releases His New Single Titled ‘Nidar’
The song is dedicated to all the lone wolves who are fighting hard for their family and dreams with a never-back-down attitude.
Even though it can be challenging at times, you must fight hard and never give up.”ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the hardships that are thrown at everyone at some point in life, a few can rise above adversity and still chase their dreams. The 27-year-old artist, son, and brother of a 10-year-old younger sister, “Lakhan Gadhvi” is adding meaning to his fight as he is all set to release his new single, “Nidar”, which is dedicated to every lone wolf out there chasing their dreams.
— Lakhan Gadhvi
Living in Australia and having been unable to see his parents for the last 5 years, Lakhan Gadhvi is fighting every day to make a name for himself in the music industry. Despite fending off his own expenses, Lakhan has already released two tracks in the last two years, titled “Jazbaat” and “Hood Mera Hard.” With his new song “Nidar” the rising singer is finally hoping to realize his dreams as its Spotify release is already bringing him some much-needed critical acclaim.
Lakhan Gadhvi was quoted as saying, “Even though it can be challenging at times, you must fight hard and never give up. Since I left home at the age of 19, I have had numerous ups and downs. I am now 27 years old. And I serve as my own motivation in this regard. I'm religious. My pals refer to me as a spiritual gangster, because I possess an unusual combination of freedom of spirit and empathy. While pursuing my aspirations, I work hard every day to improve the quality of life for my family and myself.”
He finds his inspiration in the famous proverb that translates to “I am heat ; I give and withhold the rain. I am immortality, and I am death; I am what is and what is not.” “Never be frightened to go for a walk alone. You have the ability to realize your every desire. A component of the almighty godhead is you. Always keep in mind that a lone wolf creates its own footprints in the snow; it does not walk the paths that its ilk leaves,” Lakhan exclaims.
To stream Nidar and other songs by Lakhan Gadhvi, visit his Spotify and Apple Music profile pages.
For updates, follow him on-
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakhan_gadhvi7
And YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCirNnTVRLro5DHog_RszsNQ/featured
Lakhan
Lakhan Gadhvi
lgadhvi21@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other