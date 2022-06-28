realme 9 Series – affordable tech for the young drives UAE sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology decentralization initiative along with the convergence of fashion and design contributed to the successful sales of the recently launched 9 Series in highly competitive UAE market, realme said.
As a brand born with the mission to bring leap-forward smartphone performance and design, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, earlier announced bringing the first flagship camera found in the price segment with realme 9 Pro+, and the first 5G Qualcomm processor under AED 1,000 with the realme 9 Pro, to the UAE consumers.
Gram worthy pictures
For those avid curators of treasured personal moments, the pro-grade cameras of 9 Pro+ .5G are an empowering tool that matches every bit of the inspiration of creators. Turning everyday stuff from mundane to cinematic magic, the realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 16MP front camera and uses the Clear Fusion algorithm to ensure that your selfies are flawless and well-lit, even in low-light conditions or indoor settings. A dual-stabilization or Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), complements the experience of the main camera: it is the first smartphone in its segment to feature the powerful Sony IMX766 Sensor.
Color-changing design and high fashion
With the 9 Pro series, a new fashion language for smartphones is unveiled by realme, and this trendsetting led to a debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2022, showcasing a trendy chest bag for 9 Pro+ created in collaboration with Copenhagen-based HELIOT EMIL.
The 9 Pro series also come with a new light shift design with a color change effect – adding up to the elegance of the devices, developed by the realme Design Studio. In sunlight or under ultraviolet rays, the blue version of the smartphone changes its color toward red.
A testament to performance and technology
When the boundaries of work and play are separated by only thin interplaying and blurred borders, it is efficiency that counts. To that end, realme 9 Pro+ 5G is power-packed with an array of features.
It is one of the world’s first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. And for audiophiles, dual stereo speakers by Dolby Atmos® give an outstanding experience. Added to this is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version of 5.2 which is the latest version for better signals and speeds.
9 Pro is the only Qualcomm 5G smartphone within the affordable range below AED 1,000 and has the fastest 5G processor in the segment, which is the Snapdragon 695 5G that offers high-bandwidth, low-latency connections for anywhere seamlessness in productivity and entertainment. Meanwhile, 9i runs on Snapdragon 680 processor, which is a stable and proven solution in the market offering good productivity for its price segment.
Important for UAE climate, realme 9 Pro series 5G uses an Industry-leading Vapor Chamber Cooling System, a five-layer cooling system that provides up to 10 C temperature reduction in the core area - a 3-layered graphite sheets effectively insulate the heat conduction.
Immersive displays
The realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro use a 6.4in and 6.6in, display respectively. realme 9 Pro+ features an outstanding 90Hz Super AMOLED display on a 6.4-inch screen that has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. The device also has an in-display fingerprint with a heart-rate sensor. While realme 9 Pro advantages include – Full HD+ supporting 120 Hz refresh rate. As for 9i – it is equipped with a good quality 6.6-inch 90 Hz LCD display making it a solid competitor in its price segment.
Battery life for active everyday scenarios
realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a massive 4500mAh battery which can be swiftly charged up to 50% in just 15 minutes and up to 100% in just 44 minutes, thanks to the 60W SuperDart charge support.
Both realme 9 Pro and 9i come with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. These specs are enough to fully charge your phone in a little over an hour and use it for 1.5 - 2 days without thinking about battery life.
Storage and memory
realme 9 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor that clocks at 2.5GHz with the assistance of 6GB/8GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage that can be extended using a microSD.
While realme 9 Pro runs on a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Qualcomm used a 6nm manufacturing process for the 695, facilitating fitting more transistors into a smaller space, leading to faster performance compared to the previous 7nm and 8nm processes. The 9 Pro employs 6GB of RAM as standard. It also offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, and the device has a microSD card slot in the SIM card cavity, enabling users to save more files and apps.
