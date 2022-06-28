MarketResearchReports.com: Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 43.41 million by 2028
The global top five players have a share of approximately 81.75% in terms of revenue in Rotary Unions for the semiconductor marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor manufacturing environment demands non-contaminating integration with strict requirements to maintain a high level of accuracy and performance. Rotary unions are used in a wide range of applications; from miniature rotary unions for the semiconductor industry to large and rugged-duty rotary unions for industrial applications. These rotary unions are a mechanism used to transfer fluid (under pressure or vacuum) from a stationary inlet to a rotating outlet, preserving and isolating the fluid connection.
According to the latest data, the Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 280.18 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 434.55 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.16% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Single Channel Rotary Union accounting for 10.66% of the Rotary Unions for Semiconductor global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 43.41 million by 2028, growing at a revised 11.1% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) and the Grinding segment are altered to a 12.85 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market size is valued at USD 19.08 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor are USD 98.33 million and USD 24.03 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 52.3% in 2021, while China and Europe are 10.15% and 12.78% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 11.74% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 14.56 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 13.25%, 13.39%, and 10.95 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 15.15 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 12.56 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor include Deublin, Eagle Industry, DSTI, Moog GAT, Rotary Systems, Sealink Corp, Kadant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share of approximately 81.75% in terms of revenue.
