MarketResearchReports.com: Global RF Generator Market to Reach 1.33 billion by 2028
The global top five players have a share of approximately 56.64% in terms of revenue in RF Generator MarketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RF signal generators are typically signal sources used to test circuits being developed for RF communications such as wireless and cellular communications, radar, electronic warfare, etc. They are vital components of semiconductor fabrication systems, which produce the integrated circuits (ICs) or chips required by modern computers and electronic equipment. RF Generators, combined with Impedance Matching Network and V/I Probe is known as complete RF Delivery systems.
According to the latest data, the global RF Generator market size is estimated to be worth USD 725.55 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1337.82 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.74% during the review period. Out of major segments, the 13.56MHz product segment is accounting for 31.58% of the RF Generator global market in 2021, which is projected to value USD 429.42 million by 2028, growing at a revised 11.86% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While the PECVD segment is altered to a 12.42 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China RF Generator market size is valued at USD 62.11 million in 2021, while the US and Europe RF Generator are USD 242.99 million and USD 179.16 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 37.87% in 2021, while China and Europe are 9.68% and 27.92% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 8.01% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 14.6 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 11.87%, 12%, and 9.57 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe RF Generator landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 122.71 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 13.41 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of RF generators include MKS Instruments, Advanced Energy, DAIHEN Corporation, XP Power (Comdel), Trumpf, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing, Beijing Gmppower, ULVAC, JEOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share of approximately 56.64% in terms of revenue.
