Aventis Graduate School Collaborates with Institute for Adult Learning to Create an Immersive Learning Experience

Aventis Graduate School (AGS) announced its collaboration with Institute of Adult Learning (IAL) to embark on the innovDev initative.

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School (AGS) announced its collaboration with Institute of Adult Learning (IAL) to embark on the innovDev initative. This initiative was first launched in 2020 to serve as a guide for training providers to transform their programmes for effective online learning. Conceptualised as a multi-agency effort between SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and IAL, this effort was aimed to support Training Provider and Enterprises with existing stop-gap measures or further iterate on their blended approach and plug existing shortcomings and weaknesses.

The innovDev initiative will provide AGS with up to 35 hours of subsidised consultancy to help improve any elements found within two of its existing programmes. This provides the flexibility for AGS to scope which portion of its courses require enhancement.

With innovDev, AGS will also receive expertise and guidance from blended learning coaches to ensure pedagogical soundness of the programmes put through innovDev. AGS will focus on leveraging on education technology tools to enhance the quality of its programme delivery through the use of interactive quizzes, scenario-based storytelling, and engaging discussions. The use of these new tools and solutions will greatly enhance the learning experience and offer students a well-rounded immersive learning journey.

“We see inovDev as a step forward to improve Aventis' blended learning to be immersive and easy-to-deliver for our faculty and learners. It is important that we enable Adult Educators to continue deepening their professional skills through quality learning that will help them to apply what they learn at work,” shared Professor Malick Sy, Aventis Graduate School’s Academic Director.

Aventis General Manager, Mr Samuel Teo said “As we enter post-pandemic stage, we want to continue supporting our learners and students through further enhancement of our hybrid learning approach. This will include the improvement of training materials and interactive delivery. We are excited to collaborate with IAL through the innovDev initiative as it provides AGS with the professional consultancy in improving the quality of our courses. This initiative would include taking a proactive approach towards building and developing future digital contents amongst the suite of programs we offer.”

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing shared at the 12th International Academic Advisory Panel at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, “We need to break down this artificial divide between study and work. In fact, we need a new 'work-learn balance" and to curate the best or most relevant modules for adult learners.” [Source: The Straits Times]

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and theInternational Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

For more information, please visit www.aventis.edu.sg

