MassDOT Advises Travelers to Plan Ahead for Busy Holiday Weekend Travel 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to plan ahead and expect increased volumes of traffic for the Fourth of July holiday period. If traveling, MassDOT recommends utilizing “real time” travel tools, looking into holiday schedules for public transportation, and using public transit if possible. Additionally, MassDOT recently launched the new travel time dashboard to find the best times to leave over the weekend or for normal weekday commutes: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/roadway-travel-time-dashboard

“Traffic volumes are expected to increase as we get closer to the weekend so we are recommending that members of the public plan their trips in advance to leave at the best times and to take the most efficient routes,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Many people will be out and about, so we ask everyone whether driving, walking, or bicycling to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

With Monday, July 4, being Independence Day, all Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed, including Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service locations. More than forty RMV transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV. Any resident who is a member of AAA can also make appointments at AAA locations for some Registry transactions.

In addition, the MBTA has released the following information:

All subway, bus, and The RIDE services will operate on a Saturday schedule on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4. Customers should note that routes that do not typically run on weekends will not be in service.

The MBTA Charlestown ferry will run on a weekend schedule from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.

The Hingham – Hull – Logan Airport – Long Wharf ferry will run on a Saturday schedule from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.

No service will be provided for the Hingham – Rowes Wharf ferry from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.

All bus, Silver Line, and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, July 4.

All subway services will operate on a modified Saturday schedule until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4. After 1:00 p.m. the subway will run on a weekday schedule.

The CharlieCard Store will be closed on Monday, July 4.

For full details regarding MBTA service, https://www.mbta.com/holidays .

The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will deploy early for the holiday weekend, opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Monday, July 4, and will return to normal deployment times on Tuesday, July 5. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will not be deployed on Monday, July 4, and will return to normal deployment times on Tuesday, July 5. The Sumner Tunnel will be open for drivers to use during the holiday weekend, as the total of 36 weekend closures for maintenance work is suspended on holiday weekends.

For those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend and is urging the use of public transportation and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue Line and Silver Line (FREE from Logan), and Logan Express. For those picking up loved ones, Massport asks you use the Cell Phone Lots until your party is ready at the curb. There are ongoing construction projects at the airport, and drivers should pay attention and follow signage. Passengers can now download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up or delivery, and for other services.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/.

