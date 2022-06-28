Ed Rike Plumbing Can Now Handle Sewer Back Ups

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Rike Plumbing Heating and Air is now taking calls for sewer back ups. Unfortunately, sewer problems do not fix themselves and and when a sewer line is clogged and the flow is stopped, the clog is cause for a health hazard and needs to be dealt with the right away.

Some of the causes of a sewer backup can be prevented, while others are completely out of anyone's control.

Here are 3 reasons for sewer backups that cannot be controlled:

Soil settlement - The soil surrounding and supporting the pipes can be washed out by heavy rains. When this happens, the drain lines can collapse, causing a blockage in flow.

Flooding - If the storm drains merge with the local sewage system, the entire system can become overwhelmed during times of heavy rain and flooding. This can cause sewage waste to back up in your house.

Clogs - City sewage systems can clog just like a house can. This cause is the most unlikely considering city drain lines are much larger than those used for a home.

4 reasons for sewer backups that can be controlled:

Tree roots - This happens more in older septic systems. Tree roots grow into, or crush sewer lines.

Dumping grease or oil down the drain - When grease, fats, and oils get cold, they solidify. Dumping them down the drain when they are a liquid does not mean they won’t solidify in drain pipes. Never dump or flush these types of products.

Flushing items other than toilet paper - Nothing should go down a toilet except for bodily waste and toilet paper. Sanitary napkins, tampons, paper towels, wet wipes (even if they claim to be flushable), and any other product should not be flushed.

Age - Unfortunately, drain lines do not last forever. The age of the average American sewer system is 30 years, so this is often a factor when it comes to sewer problems.

Sewage backups and repairs often require equipment that the average homeowner doesn’t have. Ed Rike Plumbing Heating and Air has acquired the equipment and protective gear necessary to make sure a sewer back up is taken care of properly.

