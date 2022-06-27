Submit Release
Premier Houston Congratulates Nathan MacKinnon

CANADA, June 27 - Premier Tim Houston is congratulating Nova Scotian Nathan MacKinnon on his Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26.

“In the final game, Nathan MacKinnon helped clinch the victory with a goal and an assist, and we are so proud of him,” said Premier Houston. “He continues to be a role model for youth and an ambassador for Nova Scotia. I congratulate him on this exciting win.”

During the Stanley Cup run, Mr. MacKinnon led the Avalanche with 13 goals, tied for most in the NHL playoffs. It is his first Stanley Cup win since he was drafted first overall by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Mr. MacKinnon played minor hockey in Cole Harbour.

Nova Scotians have been part of nine Stanley Cup wins in the last 25 years.

“We are so proud of Nathan continuing our rich tradition of bringing victory home to Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston.

-30-

