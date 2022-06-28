HealWithin 3E Event Announces Title Sponsor Beyond Publishing
Beyond Publishing, a female-focused book publishing company, and its founder Michael D. Butler proudly sponsor 3E Event to motivate, inspire, and empower women through a healing journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to what will be.
Call for speakers, vendors, and sponsors who want to reach 200 WOMEN in a healing, uplifting and expressive 2-day retreat to Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve
– Liza Bourbari, founder of HealWithin and 3E Event.
• 3E Event is a Journey Within to Harness Your Inner Power, Thursday-Friday, Sept. 29-30, 2022, at the Westin Rancho Mirage Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
• Hosted by Liza Boubari founder of HealWithin with Title Sponsor Michael D. Butler, Beyond Publishing, a female-focused book publishing company.
• 25% of the proceeds support HealWithin International – a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide holistic, alternative therapies to children struggling with trauma primarily due to the absence of their mother.
Glendale, Calif (June 28, 2022) – HealWithin, a mind-body healing center for women, hosts the 8th Annual 3E Event Sept. 29-30, 2022, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. to motivate, inspire, and empower women through a healing journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to what will be. Tickets are on sale now and applications to speak, sponsor and exhibit are in consideration.
Beyond Publishing, founded by international speaker, author, Michael D. Butler, is the title sponsor of this year’s 3E Event.
“We invite women from around the world to gift themselves this time to be inspired, share and learn, feel empowered and uplifted, and return home feeling rejuvenated, reconnected within, and saying YES to YOU!” says Liza Boubari, host of the 3E Event and founder of HealWithin.
3E will guide women to:
- Overcome difficult life events
- Become part of a sisterhood of successful and high achievers
- Touch the lives of motherless children
- Let go of what was
- Resume and expand life
- Find a tribe and community of like-minded women to
o Harness your inner power
o Capitalize on your feminine strengths
o Master your personal attitudes and perceptions
o Live in joy and connection
o Influence your life’s course
o Define and live your legacy
To speak, sponsor or exhibit goods and services at the 2-day retreat, visit 3EEvent.com. Registration is open. Early bird pricing ends August 1.
