Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,975 in the last 365 days.

HealWithin 3E Event Announces Title Sponsor Beyond Publishing

3E Event is a Journey Within to Harness Your Inner Power, Thursday-Friday, Sept. 29-30, 2022, at the Westin Rancho Mirage Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. • 25% of the proceeds support HealWithin International – a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission t

HealWithin Presents the 8th Annual 3E Event for Women to Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve

3E will guide women to overcome difficult life events, become part of a sisterhood of successful and high achievers, touch the lives of motherless children, and find a tribe and community of like-minded women.

Beyond Publishing, a female-focused book publishing company, and its founder Michael D. Butler proudly sponsor 3E Event to motivate, inspire, and empower women through a healing journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to what will be.

To speak, sponsor or exhibit goods and services at the 2-day retreat, visit 3EEvent.com. Registration is open. Early bird pricing ends August 1.

25% of the proceeds from 3E Event support HealWithin International, a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide holistic, alternative therapies to children struggling with trauma primarily due to the absence of their mother.

Call for speakers, vendors, and sponsors who want to reach 200 WOMEN in a healing, uplifting and expressive 2-day retreat to Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve

At 3E Event, hundreds of women will discover and create unlimited soul-aligning pathways to harness our inner power and unlock the most empowered version of ourselves ever.”
— Liza Bourbari, founder of HealWithin and 3E Event
GLENDALE, CA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “At 3E Event, hundreds of women will discover and create unlimited soul-aligning pathways to harness our inner power and unlock the most empowered version of ourselves ever.”
– Liza Bourbari, founder of HealWithin and 3E Event.

• 3E Event is a Journey Within to Harness Your Inner Power, Thursday-Friday, Sept. 29-30, 2022, at the Westin Rancho Mirage Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
• Hosted by Liza Boubari founder of HealWithin with Title Sponsor Michael D. Butler, Beyond Publishing, a female-focused book publishing company.
• 25% of the proceeds support HealWithin International – a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide holistic, alternative therapies to children struggling with trauma primarily due to the absence of their mother.

Glendale, Calif (June 28, 2022) – HealWithin, a mind-body healing center for women, hosts the 8th Annual 3E Event Sept. 29-30, 2022, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. to motivate, inspire, and empower women through a healing journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to what will be. Tickets are on sale now and applications to speak, sponsor and exhibit are in consideration.

Beyond Publishing, founded by international speaker, author, Michael D. Butler, is the title sponsor of this year’s 3E Event.

“We invite women from around the world to gift themselves this time to be inspired, share and learn, feel empowered and uplifted, and return home feeling rejuvenated, reconnected within, and saying YES to YOU!” says Liza Boubari, host of the 3E Event and founder of HealWithin.

3E will guide women to:
- Overcome difficult life events
- Become part of a sisterhood of successful and high achievers
- Touch the lives of motherless children
- Let go of what was
- Resume and expand life
- Find a tribe and community of like-minded women to
o Harness your inner power
o Capitalize on your feminine strengths
o Master your personal attitudes and perceptions
o Live in joy and connection
o Influence your life’s course
o Define and live your legacy

To speak, sponsor or exhibit goods and services at the 2-day retreat, visit 3EEvent.com. Registration is open. Early bird pricing ends August 1.

# # #

Media Contact
Jennifer L Horspool
949-933-4300
Jennifer@engagementpr.com

Liza Boubari
HealWithin
+1 818-551-1501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

HealWithin 3E Event Announces Title Sponsor Beyond Publishing

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.