CAP-XX Adds Lithium-ion Capacitors to Supercapacitor Product Portfolio

Lithium-ion capacitors, also known as hybrid supercaps, blend benefits of batteries (higher operating voltage, higher energy density) and supercaps (rapid charge/discharge, environmental friendliness, longevity and safety)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Sensors Converge - CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and high-power cylindrical supercapacitors, today announced it is expanding its product offering to include Lithium-ion Capacitors (LICs). The company will highlight its new LICs at Sensors Converge, booth #542, being held in San Jose, CA, June 27 – 29.

Also called hybrid supercapacitors, LICs are asymmetric energy storage devices blending two different technologies; the positive electrode is like a supercapacitor, and the negative electrode is similar to a Li-ion battery. LICs are well-suited for power quality, peak-load shaving and micro-energy-harvesting applications that can benefit from their 3.8V operating voltage, high energy and power densities, environmental ruggedness, and durability.

CAP-XX hybrid supercaps maintain key benefits of batteries, including higher operating voltage (3.8V) and increased energy density, while maintaining traditional characteristics of supercapacitors, including rapid charge/discharge capability, environmental friendliness, longevity, and safety.

CAP-XX’s new LICs range from 10F to 220F, are available in standard and high-temperature models, and provide 10-plus years life, or up to 500,000 charge/discharge cycles. View our LiC product line here: https://www.cap-xx.com/products/lithium-ion-capacitors/

These energy-dense cells can be used as stand-alone power sources or as load-leveling devices to increase the life of an existing primary energy source. They can be used as a storage-power or short-term backup-power source for consumer devices, handheld scanners, data centers, military applications, smart metering, measuring equipment, and other applications requiring more energy at higher voltage in a compact size.

“We aim to help design engineers with all their burst, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs, and Lithium-ion capacitors provide a valuable alternative energy solution for higher-voltage and increased-energy applications,” said Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX. “Combining the LICs with our existing ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors forms an extensive product portfolio to meet those needs.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is the world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.