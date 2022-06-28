Submit Release
Interstate Labor leaders call for federal intervention



27 June 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon

The Tasmanian Labor Party is at war with itself, with only 3 days left until its long-awaited review into its own election failings is due, calls are coming from around the country for federal intervention to fix the mess caused by Rebecca White’s failed leadership. 

Recent news of fresh internal warfare over a push by the left faction to elevate David O’Byrne to the position of State President so he can return to the Labor caucus shows that the party’s dysfunction continues to worsen.  

Labor’s WA campaign director Tim Picton recently joined Paul Erickson in criticising the Tasmanian Labor Division, pointing out the swing against Labor here.  

He even went so far as to call for federal intervention to clean up the Opposition Leader’s mess.  

Will the Federal Labor Party finally intervene to save the division from Ms White? Is Mr Winter being positioned by the faceless men to replace her? We should find out on 30 June. 

While the Tasmanian Liberal Government remains committed to delivering for all Tasmanians, the so-called Opposition is engaged in civil war with no vision and no alternative plans for the State.

