Discounts on council rates available for eligible Tasmanians

27 June 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Local Government

Easing cost of living pressures is a big focus for the Tasmanian Liberal Government which is why we’re encouraging Tasmanians to check their eligibility to receive the available discount on their council rates.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government recognises that the rising cost of living is hitting the hip-pocket of everyday Tasmanians. Even more so, it is disproportionately affecting those on low and fixed incomes, so we encourage you to take advantage of the substantial rates discounts on offer if you are eligible.

A 30 per cent reduction on local government rates and charges (capped at a maximum amount each year) is available to Tasmanians who hold one of the following on July 1 of each year:

Current Services Australia or DVA Pensioner Concession Card;

Current Services Australia Health Care Card (but not a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card); or

DVA Health Card - All Conditions ("Gold Card") inscribed with 'TPI' or 'War Widow', 'War Widower'.

The card-holder must be legally responsible for the rates on the property and it must be the card-holder's main residence. In the case of joint ownership, at least one of the owners must meet the eligibility criteria. There is a limit of one discount per year, per household.

Tasmanians who had previously received and were still eligible to receive a discount need not re-apply unless their circumstances have changed. These altered circumstances can include a change to a person’s principal place of residence or becoming ineligible to receive a concession. In these events, the individual should contact Council immediately to advise of any change to eligibility.

Applications must be lodged with your local Council before 31 March of the relevant financial year, and are assessed by the Department of Treasury and Finance.

These discounts form part of the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s investment of $305 million over 4 years in concessions support for Tasmanians in need of water, electricity and rates.

