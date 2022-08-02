Mailing List Website has compiled a list of international emergency relief charity donors throughout the US & Canada.
Ukraine Relief Donors Mailing List
Seafarers Relief Fund Donors Mailing Lists
International Relief Emergency Rapid Donors Mailing List
African Relief Charity Donors Mailing List
People need help, and donors are vital to making a difference. These international charity donors present different opportunities for the right groups.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help any business or other organizations increase its outreach to clients, customers, or donors. Companies that focus on dealing with other firms will want to use the many business postal mailing lists complete with the name and corporate title of the relevant decision-maker for these high-volume transactions.
Other groups, however, may prioritize focusing their efforts on the general public. For these organizations, consumer postal mailing lists can be easily requested. These databases have precise breakdowns to meet both geographic and demographic markets. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help both B2B marketing ventures and those targeting the retail consumer.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s Origins
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing came from an idea by the founder, a disabled veteran. Once the duties of military service had been completed, it was decided to change direction, focusing not on military defense but on economic growth. The growth would come from helping companies accumulate the most important resource, more clients or customers. A start-up was formed for this purpose, and today, that same company proudly boasts staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing started just before a big paradigm shift. The traditional marketing platforms like print and television advertising continued to dominate, but digital marketing was a new player that some suspected would make bigger waves. The company itself put the focus on direct mail marketing, an area that imparted crucial skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. When digital rose to importance, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s data-based concentration provided an early mover advantage. It added digital marketing as a service and enjoyed significant gains for itself and its clients.
In the modern-day, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has pushed the boundaries of its service far beyond its initial range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire United States is now serviced, including Alaska and Hawaii. The same is true for the rest of the continent, with databases available for markets in Canada and Mexico. Even groups that want to go international have options to cross the Atlantic and use databases for European Union markets like France.
The Whole World Needs Help
Unfortunately, while some parts of America experience a crisis from time to time, the same is true for the rest of the world, sometimes to an even larger degree. The war in Ukraine, for example, is both a logistical and humanitarian crisis as European wheat is locked down during the conflict, causing shortages in other parts of the world, while both Ukrainian war victims and even Russians sympathetic to Ukraine are the victims of Russian aggression.
Beyond that, nations in India and Africa can experience famine due to crop failures, and natural disasters like tsunamis can devastate island nations like Indonesia. The need for donations runs the gamut, from funding for food to medical assistance and even reconstruction efforts. In some cases, donations can even help reunite loved ones by assisting in search and rescue efforts.
Different Donor Opportunities
International charity donors come from many different walks of life, so it’s no surprise that they have diverse interests, which translates into other marketing strategies and opportunities. Some donors may have contributed to international charity due to specific national interests, like Asian donors donating to global causes within east or southeast Asia. Other donors may be interested in more specific areas, such as helping disadvantaged children or those victimized by a disaster.
This means that both charity organizations and even business investments can get a better understanding of target markets and a higher rate of interest and response if they know which donors have an interest in international charities and even which charities are the ones that garner interest.
Targeting International Charity Donors
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has databases for international charity donors across America. Listings for total national coverage are possible, but things can easily be scoped down. Regional campaigns are feasible, concentrating only on specific areas like New England. Single states can also be targeted, such as approaching only the donors in California. It’s also easy to target single neighborhoods in a town or city, such as only the donors living in Charlestown, Boston.
Categorical breakdowns are also available by demographic needs. Donors can be specified by ethnicity, such as a charity that would appeal to Asian Americans. Donors can also be targeted according to faith, so if a charity is relevant to Catholics, they can be targeted specifically. Even financial categories are available if there’s a desire only to target high-net-worth donors.
The contact details can be provided in multiple formats. Physical mailing addresses are the minimum standard, especially for direct mail marketing. For digital marketing, email addresses are more appropriate. Even for telemarketing efforts, home or business phone numbers can be provided. And for SMS/text-based marketing, cellular phone numbers are available upon request.
Some clients may be interested in hands-on management of a direct mail campaign but lack experience. There are turnkey direct mail solutions to help with this. This service guides clients through every step of the direct mail campaign process. It begins with concept and design, moves to material manufacturing and printing, and then distributes with the requested databases. Everything takes place under one roof, eliminating the usual need to source and vet the different vendors usually required for each stage of the process.
If you want to reach out to international charity donors in the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. You support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran when you work with us.
