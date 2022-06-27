Large Carnivore Safety Seminar Offered

Do you know what you would do in a surprise encounter with a bear?

Jackson - With summer in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who lives or spends time in bear and lion country to attend the upcoming “Living in Large Carnivore Country” seminar to be held in Jackson. The free public event will provide attendees with information on how to avoid potential conflicts with large carnivores. The large carnivore safety seminar will take place Thursday, June 30, at the Teton County Library (125 Virginian Ln) in Jackson from 5:00-7:00 p.m.



“The seminar is designed to provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter,” said Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We want to share the best information available to prevent a conflict, for both backcountry users and homeowners.”



The seminar will feature presentations by officials from Game and Fish and partner agencies. Topics will include: bear and lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter these animals, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray.



For more information, contact the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321 or 800-423-4113 (in-state) or the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 307-367-4353 or 800 452-9107 (in-state) during business hours.

- WGFD -