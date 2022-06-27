111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Bar Chosen as Best Bar Soap To Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere by Women'sHealth
After three years treating face and body acne, getting close to 5,000 reviews, and consistently earning 4.5 stars; 111MedCo's 10% BPO Bar continues to impress.DOVER, DE, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Cleansing Bar Chosen as Best Bar Soap by Women'sHealth "12 Acne Body Washes That Will Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere" (see you never, bacne).
The article states: "If you’ve ever struggled with acne on your butt, chest, or back, chances are you know how uncomfortable it is. But even though it might not feel like it, body acne is pretty common, especially if you workout regularly. That’s where a body wash that treats acne comes in. With all of the body washes lining beauty shelves, it can be a tad difficult to determine which ones actually keep your breakouts in check and which ones don’t, so it’s essential to read the labels on each product before deciding which one might be best to add to your regular shower routine".
Women'sHealth noted that people tend to have mixed feelings about bar soap, but the 111MedCo acne treatment bar uses benzoyl peroxide to deeply clean the skin by removing dirt and oil from pores and is made specifically for acne and blemishes.
Benzoyl peroxide is a mainstay of any acne treatment regimen around the world and has been in use since 1960. It offers antibacterial effects (kills bacteria), keratolytic effects (helping to loosen outer layers of the skin and shed them), and comedolytic activity (reduces the formation of pimples).
The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Bar is a simple and inexpensive way to help treat acne on the face and body.
Bar soaps get you clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
