Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,404 in the last 365 days.

111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Bar Chosen as Best Bar Soap To Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere by Women'sHealth

Women'sHealth "12 Acne Body Washes That Will Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere"

Directions

Better for the environment. We only have a cardboard carton and no plastic.

After three years treating face and body acne, getting close to 5,000 reviews, and consistently earning 4.5 stars; 111MedCo's 10% BPO Bar continues to impress.

DOVER, DE, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Cleansing Bar Chosen as Best Bar Soap by Women'sHealth "12 Acne Body Washes That Will Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere" (see you never, bacne).

The article states: "If you’ve ever struggled with acne on your butt, chest, or back, chances are you know how uncomfortable it is. But even though it might not feel like it, body acne is pretty common, especially if you workout regularly. That’s where a body wash that treats acne comes in. With all of the body washes lining beauty shelves, it can be a tad difficult to determine which ones actually keep your breakouts in check and which ones don’t, so it’s essential to read the labels on each product before deciding which one might be best to add to your regular shower routine".

Women'sHealth noted that people tend to have mixed feelings about bar soap, but the 111MedCo acne treatment bar uses benzoyl peroxide to deeply clean the skin by removing dirt and oil from pores and is made specifically for acne and blemishes.

Benzoyl peroxide is a mainstay of any acne treatment regimen around the world and has been in use since 1960. It offers antibacterial effects (kills bacteria), keratolytic effects (helping to loosen outer layers of the skin and shed them), and comedolytic activity (reduces the formation of pimples).

The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Bar is a simple and inexpensive way to help treat acne on the face and body.

Bar soaps get you clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.

All questions should be directed to info@111MedCo.com

Enzo Marchand RPh
111MedCo LLC
info@111MedCo.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Feel it!

You just read:

111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Bar Chosen as Best Bar Soap To Get Rid Of Blemishes Everywhere by Women'sHealth

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.