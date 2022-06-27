State and Local Economic Development Organizations to Attract Global Investment to Illinois at 2022 SelectUSA Summit

SPRINGFIELD - The State of Illinois today announced its delegation for the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, led by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Intersect Illinois and nine economic development partners. The - The State of Illinois today announced its delegation for the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, led by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Intersect Illinois and nine economic development partners. The SelectUSA Investment Summit - which is hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce - is the highest-profile economic summit in the country dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI.)





"Illinois is a national leader when it comes to attracting international company investments thanks to our innovative business environment, workforce and world-class infrastructure," said Governor JB Pritzker. "FDI is crucial to our economy and on behalf of Team Illinois, we are proud to participate in this year's Summit and to help more global companies build a bright future here."





The annual SelectUSA Investment Summit will convene delegations from across the country, to promote the United States as the world's premier investment destination, connecting qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations to facilitate business investment and job creation. The first in-person SelectUSA Summit since 2019 will attract an estimated 3,000 attendees from approximately 80 international markets, offering Illinois and its partners an ideal opportunity to network and create new pathways for investment opportunities.





"With more than 2,600 international companies employing more than 380,000 residents, Illinois continues to be a global economic powerhouse and top destination for international companies to locate and expand," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "I look forward to attending this year's SelectUSA conference to promote Illinois' diversified economy, highly qualified and educated workforce, world-class infrastructure, and prime location as we continue to attract job creators to our great state."





Foreign direct investment (FDI) is crucial to the state's economy, with over 2,600 international companies representing over 74 countries directly supporting over 380,000 jobs. The number of international companies investing increased nearly 30 percent from 2020 to 2021 - from approximately 2,000 to over 2,600.





Last year alone, Illinois welcomed over 600 new investments powering major projects in the fields of software and IT services, business and financial services, and manufacturing. Notable new company locations or expansions include Lion Electric (Canada), Nextigm (India) and Heinzmann GmbH (Germany). Illinois' sprawling global presence includes strong relationships with top FDI countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France.





Team Illinois partners attending this year's Summit include:





• DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia, Deputy Director of Illinois' Office of Trade and Investment, Margo Markopoulos and other DCEO representatives

• Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals and team

• Ameren Illinois

• Bloomington-Normal EDC

• Champaign County EDC

• Chicago Southland EDC

• Choose DuPage

• ComEd

• Greater Peoria EDC

• Rockford Area EDC

• Will County Center for Economic Development





Delegates will promote a wide variety of Illinois communities for business investment, while highlighting the state's assets including its modern transportation infrastructure, talented and diverse workforce, easy access to key suppliers, markets, and customers, as well as its supportive business climate and vibrant geography.





"The SelectUSA Summit allows us to come together with communities throughout the state and present why Illinois is a great place for business to international companies making location decisions," said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. "We look forward to turning these conversations into jobs and investment in Illinois.





For updates, follow #SelectUSASummit #TeamIllinois and @SelectUSA. Learn more about the Investment Summit at www.selectusasummit.us or www.teamillinois.info.