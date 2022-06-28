Supreme Auctions Sells Rare North Dallas Modern Farmhouse in Pilot Point, Texas
Sunset Pines Ranch, located in the heart of horse country, sells in 30-days due to proprietary marketing of auction company
We chose the luxury auction route over the traditional process because we felt with Supreme Auctions, their accelerated process would streamline our entire experience.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 17,000 website views, 4,000+ video tour views, and 64 on-site property tours in a 30-day period, Sunset Pines Ranch sold and exceeded the sellers’ expectations. This unique equestrian property, located 45 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth, was auctioned on May 5, 2022, by Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Natalie Swanson of Coldwell Banker Apex.
“We chose the luxury auction route over the traditional process because we felt with Supreme Auctions, their accelerated process would streamline our entire experience,” stated the sellers of the property, Dan and Tracy Munton. “By that, we mean that we knew there would be 30-days of marketing, an auction, and a 30-day closing. For us, we did not want to string that out any longer like with the traditional listing route. We wanted it done in a short amount of time.”
Sunset Pines Ranch offers just under 5-acres and features a main residence, a guest apartment, and caretaker/grooms’ quarters. In addition to the residential spaces, the horse barn houses five stalls, a tack and feed room, and a separate conference/classroom area. The insulated equipment barn accommodates three RV bays, as well as a workshop and tool area, while the grounds incorporate a separate pipe-fenced turn-out pen, and a fishing pond complete with firepit.
“This home is simply stunning,” stated agent, Natalie Swanson. “The moment I saw it, I knew that offering it to the market with Supreme Auctions would be the best route to expose the property to the widest array of buyers through their accelerated marketing program and meet the homeowner’s goal of achieving a timely sale.”
The property was purchased by out-of-state buyers who were thrilled to be the new owners. They purchased the property without even having stepped foot inside the property, after discovering the home online through Supreme Auctions' extensive marketing presence.
“We had a wonderful experience with Supreme Auctions,” said Dan and Tracy Munton. “Once we decided to put the house on the market, it was 30-days of hard, hard marketing. We were presented with weekly reports and kept well informed about everything that was happening throughout the auction marketing process. We had three large open house events and didn't have to do numerous unexpected viewings. It was very streamlined, very easy, and very smooth. Supreme Auctions was upfront with their process, and they came through and we sold our home. I would certainly recommend Supreme Auctions to other homeowners; it was a wonderful experience.”
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
