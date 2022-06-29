NEW GUIDE REVEALS IMPORTANCE OF AND KEY TO IMPROVING EMPATHY IN CUSTOMER CARE
EINPresswire.com/ -- A guide has been launched to help businesses put empathy at the heart of customer care practices and ensure that clients and customers benefit from the power of human connection.
Leading outsourced communications provider, Moneypenny, which handles 20 million interactions for 21,000 organizations each year, has compiled the free guide to promote the commercial need for empathy and arm companies with the tools to forge stronger, more valuable relationships – both internally with staff and externally with customers.
The guide includes practical tips to ensure employees’ use of language hits the mark, explains the importance of active listening and outlines the need for empathetic leadership. It also includes a short quiz to help businesses ascertain just how empathetic they are.
Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Moneypenny said: “The pandemic has changed the relationships we have with each other – our peers, colleagues and customers – and it’s made human connection more appreciated than ever. The business winners of the last two years prioritized empathy, but as the world returns to normal we have to make sure we don’t forget these valuable lessons.
“This guide is intended to remind businesses how important empathy is, and to show how they can integrate it into service delivery – reassuring customers that they’re not only being heard but also being listened to and understood.”
The guide was developed with insight from emotional intelligence expert and founder of the EI Evolution, Sandra Thompson, a pioneering emotional intelligence coach and experienced customer experience management consultant.
Thompson said: “Neuroscience tells us that it’s impossible to know exactly how someone else is feeling, yet the value of demonstrating that you’re doing your best to understand is huge – particularly when it comes to business. Brilliant customer service experiences are built on empathetic interactions. That’s how you keep your customers loyal and make your employees feel empowered.”
Swash concluded: “As a business that handles inbound and outbound communication around the clock, we know first-hand that empathy shapes customer experience. It underpins how we connect with others and has the power to transform reputation. Actively listening and displaying empathy not only puts customers at ease but also offers valuable insights that can shape service delivery, and put you at the forefront of your industry.”
The guide is available to download for free on Moneypenny’s website here.
Established in 2000, Moneypenny is a market leader for telephone answering, live chat, outsourced switchboard and customer contact solutions. For more information, visit: www.moneypenny.com/us/
About Moneypenny
Moneypenny is a global leader providing phone answering, receptionist teams, live chat and customer contact solutions and is the most trusted partner to large and small businesses. Moneypenny has an award-winning culture and over 1000 employees across the US and UK. It handles over 20 million calls and chats for 21,000 businesses and blends awesome people superpowered by leading-edge tech solutions to deliver seamless customer engagement outcomes.
