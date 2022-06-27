Bullseye: Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen Launches The Arrow Open Power Unit (OPU) Product Line

Wildcat Arrow Open Power Unit In Oil Field Setting Wildcat Arrow Open Power Unit In Agricultural Setting Wildcat Arrow Open Power Unit in Construction Setting

The Wildcat Power Gen Arrow is sure to be direct hit with farmers, ranchers, and contractors in need of dependable machinery made right here in the USA.

Wildcat Power Gen provides American made solutions for the benefit of the hard-working contractors, farmers, and ranchers who demand the equipment they buy work as hard as they do.” — Wildcat President Matthew Roeser

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen (eNGines-LPG) has always added products that both meet market demand and offer environmentally safe engine solutions. The latest product from Wildcat Power Gen, the Wildcat Arrow , is sure to be direct hit with farmers, ranchers, mining operators, and contractors in need of dependable machinery made right here in the USA. The Wildcat Arrow open power unit (OPU) offers the agricultural and construction markets an American made, commercial grade product at an affordable price.The bi-fuel Wildcat Arrow was created in partnership with Arrow Engine Company located in Tulsa, OK, and is an EPA certified stationary and non-road mobile open power unit. Running on pipeline natural gas (NG), propane (LPG), VPG, and wellhead NG (700-1,600 BTU), the Wildcat Arrow demonstrates flexibility, smarts and dependability powered by the American made 5.4 liter Arrow NG/LPG engine platform. The Wildcat Arrow delivers up to 75 horsepower with an engine speed range of 900 to 1,800 RPM. The electrical system comes standard at 12 volts, with 24 volts optional.“Engines LPG dba Wildcat Power Gen will continue to address the gaps in the power generation market with quality, American made products. The Wildcat Power Gen product line provides American made solutions for the benefit of the hard-working contractors, farmers, and ranchers who demand the equipment they buy work as hard as they do. We are proud of our strategic relationship with Arrow Engine Company and look forward to expanding multiple product lines in the future together.,” says President Matthew Roeser.About Arrow Engine CompanyArrow Engine Company was founded in 1955 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beginning a tradition of providing premium service and exceptional products to the oil & gas industry. Arrow is a market-leading provider of natural gas-powered engines and parts, as well as gas compressors, gas production equipment, meter runs and engine electronics. Today, Arrow continues its tradition of focusing on producing the most reliable equipment, parts and extraordinary customer service in the industry.About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power GenEngines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.Learn more at: www.WildcatPowerGen.com

The Wildcat Arrow Open Power Unit