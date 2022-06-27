Submit Release
SR 260 morning closure set July 2 for Heber-area holiday parade

HEBER – A section of State Route 260 in Heber is scheduled to be closed on Saturday morning, July 2, for a local Independence Day parade, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

SR 260 is scheduled to be closed between mileposts 305 and 308 in Heber from approximately 9 a.m. to noon on July 2. Traffic will be able to use a detour route on local streets.

The Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting holiday weekend events in the area, received a state permit to hold the parade.

Drivers should allow approximately 15 minutes of extra travel time while the parade event is underway in Heber on Saturday morning.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

