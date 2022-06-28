100% of Participants Saw Improvement in Skin Appearance During Trials for Droplette’s New Tranexamic Eraser Formulation
Droplette’s first new formulation since company launch targets dark spots and skin evenness and increases skin radiance and luminosity
— Dr. Leonard Miller, M.D.
Droplette, the world’s most advanced skincare system, has launched its first new formulation since the company started in November 2020. Droplette’s Tranexamic Eraser formulation includes Tranexamic Acid, Arbutin and Niacinamide, a skincare triple threat for fading unwanted pigmentation, while also brightening and smoothing skin. Additionally, a clinical trial showed that 100% of participants saw improvements in skin appearance after using Tranexamic Eraser for four weeks.
Clinically proven to even out dark spots, Tranexamic Acid is ideal for targeting dark spots, sun damage, stubborn scars and redness. The ingredient provides an extra element of protection for all skin types, which means Droplette’s Tranexamic Eraser formulation helps prevent the damage of environmental factors at the source, making it the perfect addition to any summer skincare routine.
“I've been working with Droplette in my clinic for some time. The technology is exciting and deep delivery into the skin is a game-changer in how skincare ingredients are delivered,” said Dr. Leonard Miller, M.D., the first surgeon to bring micro-needling to the United States. “The early clinical results of Droplette's new Tranexamic Eraser formulation for hyperpigmentation and dull skin are very encouraging.”
Results from Droplette’s clinical trial of the Tranexamic Eraser formulation show that all participants saw improvements in skin appearance, among other benefits:
VISIA: Statistically significant improvement in dark spots, skin evenness, radiance, luminosity,
93% saw improvements in radiance,
93% saw improvements in skin tone evenness,
100% saw improvements in skin appearance.
“We’re so excited to launch our Tranexamic Acid Eraser formulation as the next product in our capsule line-up because it is full of ingredients that are clinically proven to prevent and treat environmental damage to our skin such as dark spots, redness and uneven skin tone that results from UV exposure,” said Droplette CEO and co-founder Madhavi Gavini.
Initially funded by winning a NIH grant awarded for skin-repair technology, Droplette is a unique consumer skin care system that transforms ingredient serums into an ultra-fine micro-droplet mist that painlessly absorbs up to 20-times deeper into the skin than topical serum application. Droplette technology heals from deep inside the skin, not outside on the surface of it, without requiring painful needles or harsh chemicals.
About Droplette, Inc.
Droplette, Inc. leads the skincare industry with science-based, patent-pending technology that is revolutionizing at-home skincare. Droplette employs unique, needle free technology that aresolizes skincare serums allowing active ingredients to penetrate skin up to 20 layers deep. Droplette is a female founded and developed by MIT-trained scientists with funding from the National Institutes of Health and in partnership with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Learn more at droplette.io and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Tranexamic Eraser
The Droplette Tranexamic Eraser Capsule Pack visibly fades stubborn dark spots and brown patches, clears hyperpigmentation, and erases signs of sun damage. Complemented by brightening Arbutin and Niacinamide to aid in dark spot reduction, this serum tackles hyperpigmentation and skin unevenness for a dramatically improved, more flawless complexion. Additionally, this formulation makes your skin more resilient to environmental aggressors, like UV rays, effectively combating unwanted spots before they form.
