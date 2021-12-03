Droplette raises over $15M co-led by Victress Capital’s largest investment ever and Spark Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Droplette, the consumer skincare technology originally developed as a medical device to treat rare and debilitating skin diseases, has raised $15.4M in Series B investment. The female founded company, led by MIT trained scientists, makes a device that more effectively delivers skincare products into the skin without needles and was named one of “The 100 greatest innovations of 2021” by Popular Science.
Victress Capital and Spark Capital co-led the investment with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures. The investment will accelerate Droplette’s entry into new markets, expand its end-to-end automated capsule manufacturing technology and fuel the development of skincare serums and technologies never before available to consumers.
“Droplette is truly revolutionizing skincare,” said Lori Cashman, managing partner at Victress Capital. “The company’s founders are pioneers in the field and have built a track record of clinically validated, peer-reviewed and published innovations at the intersection of consumer and healthcare industries.”
Initially funded by winning a NIH grant awarded for skin-repair technology, Droplette is a unique consumer skin care system that transforms ingredient serums into an ultra-fine micro-droplet mist that painlessly absorbs up to 20-times deeper into the skin than topical serum application. Droplette technology heals from deep inside the skin, not outside on the surface of it, without requiring painful needles or harsh chemicals.
“Our mission at Droplette is to build the future of skin rejuvenation,” said Madhavi Gavini, co-founder and CEO of Droplette. “Painless delivery of ingredients into the skin is what makes Droplette a breakthrough technology. We’re thrilled with the new and continued support from our investors as we continue to grow and innovate.”
About Droplette, Inc.
Droplette, Inc. leads the skincare industry with science-based, patent-pending technology that is revolutionizing at-home skincare. Droplette employs unique, needle free technology that aresolizes skincare serums allowing active ingredients to penetrate skin up to 20 layers deep. Droplette is a female founded and developed by MIT-trained scientists with funding from the National Institutes of Health and in partnership with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Learn more at droplette.io and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Spark Capital
Spark Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in the consumer, commerce, FinTech, software, frontier, and media sectors. Spark Capital is an early-stage investor of numerous successful startups including Twitter, Tumblr, Oculus, Warby Parker, Cruise, Slack, and others. It has branches in Boston, San Francisco, and New York City.
About Victress Capital
Victress Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in high-growth companies meeting the needs of the evolving consumer market. Victress provides visionary and diverse founding teams in the consumer space with capital and resources for growth. Founded in 2016, Victress has invested in more than 25 leading tech-enabled brands and services. Victress has offices in Boston and New York City.
