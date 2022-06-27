Government Of Saskatchewan Thanks Teachers For A Successful 2021-22 School Year

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the commitment and dedication to students that teachers and school staff offered throughout the 2021-22 school year. Teachers and school staff across the province were instrumental in inspiring Saskatchewan learners, teaching them about new concepts and ideas, and providing them with caring and safe spaces throughout their educational journey.

"Having visited a number of schools, I have seen first-hand the incredible work of teachers and school staff this past year," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "They've found new and unique ways to make learning fun and they've provided the support students needed as we moved through a pandemic."

With more than 190,000 students enrolled in Saskatchewan's provincially-funded schools, educators and those working in the education system have demonstrated their strong commitment to serving students and helping them to be their best self.

The government wishes teachers and school staff a great summer after having made this another successful school year that supports a strong Saskatchewan.

