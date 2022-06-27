Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,331 in the last 365 days.

Government Of Saskatchewan Thanks Teachers For A Successful 2021-22 School Year

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the commitment and dedication to students that teachers and school staff offered throughout the 2021-22 school year. Teachers and school staff across the province were instrumental in inspiring Saskatchewan learners, teaching them about new concepts and ideas, and providing them with caring and safe spaces throughout their educational journey.

"Having visited a number of schools, I have seen first-hand the incredible work of teachers and school staff this past year," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "They've found new and unique ways to make learning fun and they've provided the support students needed as we moved through a pandemic."

With more than 190,000 students enrolled in Saskatchewan's provincially-funded schools, educators and those working in the education system have demonstrated their strong commitment to serving students and helping them to be their best self.

The government wishes teachers and school staff a great summer after having made this another successful school year that supports a strong Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1414
Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-527-7273

You just read:

Government Of Saskatchewan Thanks Teachers For A Successful 2021-22 School Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.