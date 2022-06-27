Canada Day Festivities Return to Sask Parks

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2022

Canada Day celebrations will be taking place in a number of provincial parks on Friday, July 1, with a variety of themed activities and offerings.

"Our parks have planned a day full of Canada-themed fun for the whole family to enjoy this July long weekend," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in the festivities, whether staying the night or just coming out for the day. There is no better way to celebrate Canada Day than in one of our beautiful provincial parks!"

Each participating park will offer the following activities, though some parks may have additional offerings:

1:30-2:30 p.m. - The Great Canadian Floatie Race - Floaties provided

2:30-8 p.m. - Bring your "Eh" Game - Come-and-go self-use activities

3-4 p.m. - Cake/cupcakes - Celebratory treats

3-4 p.m. - Maple Scented National Flag - Playdough craft

3-5 p.m. - "Wear's" Your Pride? - Canadian tattoo station

4-5 p.m. - Let your Canada Pride Shine - Lantern craft

5-6 p.m. - Ultimate Canuck Quest - A park venture with clues and directions

7-8 p.m. - Test Your True North Knowledge - Trivia game

Participating provincial parks include Rowan's Ravine, Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Duck Mountain, Pike Lake, Good Spirit, Meadow Lake, Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain and Narrow Hills.

Visitors planning to participate in any of the Canada Day festivities are encouraged to pre-register online to help the parks prepare. To pre-register, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca and search events by park.

Several other special events will be taking place in provincial parks this summer, including themed event days, Summer Cinemas, SaskExpress performances and live music in partnership with the Sask Band Association. Additional details and dates will be available on Sask Parks' Facebook page at http://facebook.com/saskparks.

