Christopher Willits Collaborates with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project,An Unusual Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
Ian’s work reveals the dark secrets of the sea and, in doing so, illuminates hope for change.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a personal and thoughtful video, musician Christopher Willits explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Christopher Willits is a musician who creates immersive ambient music. Over the last 20 years he has produced a prolific and diverse catalog of deep listening while pioneering new ways in which the space of sound can bring people closer.
Willits explained his excitement in joining the project and what it represented.
“The invitation to work on music for this book wasn’t a decision for me. It was really a dream come true,” he said.
Willits’ EP goes beyond The Outlaw Ocean’s text to communicate the paradoxes occurring on the high seas.
“To have such a detailed and poetic explanation of these issues and problems that we are experiencing with the ocean, provided different kinds of fuel for my creative process,” Willits said. “It really anchored it to the intentions of healing, the intentions of expressing heartbreak.”
Thus, the song “The Unknown Sea” seeks to portray the inconsistent rhythm of the sea.
“Music can express the unknown, like feelings beyond words. My music reflects the mystery and magnitude of the ocean, but below the surface of the sound is a story of heartbreak and healing,” Willits said.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
