Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Provides $50k Grant to SCAN’s Healthcare in Action Medical Group

SCAN Group

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has awarded SCAN Group’s homeless medical group Healthcare in Action (HIA) $50k in charitable funding to support its work in providing long-term healthcare, substance use and mental health services to the growing unhoused population of older adults in Los Angeles County.

“We are thankful for Supervisor Hahn’s generous donation to support the growing number of unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County,” said Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action. “Her office’s support allows us to continue to dispatch interdisciplinary street teams that provide vital healthcare to people wherever they are.”

“With this funding, Healthcare in Action will be able to send doctors and healthcare providers directly to older adults who are struggling with homelessness so they can treat them where they are,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “This is lifesaving care, but it will also help teams of service providers build trust with people and ultimately help us move people off the streets and into housing.”

Los Angeles County has a population of 66,000 individuals experiencing homelessness and the number of unhoused older adults has increased 20% since 2017, according to a study by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

HIA provides care through value-based managed care arrangements. Estimates indicate that well over half of those experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.

About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group is the sole corporate member of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans serving more than 270,000 members in California, Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, myPlace Health and Homebase Health. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

