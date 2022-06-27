Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,304 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Signed by Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department has been signed into law during a ceremony at KCPD headquarters. Senate Bill 678 raises the minimum budget threshold for the KCPD for the first time since the 1950s.

“When a majority of the City Council voted to strip $42 million from KCPD’s budget in 2021, I knew I had to do something to prevent future efforts to defund the police,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation will ensure the KCPD has the resources it needs to keep our community safe and stop similar radical budget cuts going forward.”

Pending voter approval of a companion measure on the November ballot, SB 678 requires the city to devote 25% of its budget to the police department each year. The previous state statute called for 20% of the city’s general revenue to go to the KCPD.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Signed by Governor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.