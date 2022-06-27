Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Signed by Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department has been signed into law during a ceremony at KCPD headquarters. Senate Bill 678 raises the minimum budget threshold for the KCPD for the first time since the 1950s.

“When a majority of the City Council voted to strip $42 million from KCPD’s budget in 2021, I knew I had to do something to prevent future efforts to defund the police,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation will ensure the KCPD has the resources it needs to keep our community safe and stop similar radical budget cuts going forward.”

Pending voter approval of a companion measure on the November ballot, SB 678 requires the city to devote 25% of its budget to the police department each year. The previous state statute called for 20% of the city’s general revenue to go to the KCPD.

