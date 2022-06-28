James Miranda named CEO for A.T. Cross Company
A.T. Cross Company, a global innovator of fine writing instruments, announced the appointment of James D. Miranda as Chief Executive Officer.
I look forward to leading the business on our path to growth, collaboratively bringing new energy to our culture, strategy to the organization and innovation to our customers."
— James Miranda, CEO
Mr. Miranda brings over 20 years of consumer products experience including work with global iconic brands from Unilever, UCI-FRAM Group, Tempur-Pedic, Hewlett Packard, BIC Graphic and other powerhouse brands.
“In an industry as diverse as fine writing, we are pleased to have someone on board who shares our singular vision of growth,” adds John Maier, Operating Partner, Transom Capital Group. “James’ proven expertise and passion for delivering customer value and organizational growth will strengthen A.T. Cross’ position as a premier fine writing instrument company.”
“This is an exciting time to join such a dynamic organization and industry. A.T. Cross has been an icon in the fine writing industry for 175 years. We continue to enjoy an industry leading position with a keen focus on operational excellence along with a commitment to our customers (with a LIFETIME MECHANICAL WARRANTY). We continue to invest in service, innovation and technology and are well positioned for accelerated growth,” said Miranda. “I look forward to leading the business on our path to growth, collaboratively bringing new energy to our culture, strategy to the organization and innovation to our customers.”
