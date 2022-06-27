Owl’s Nest Resort Completes Purchase of White Mountain Country Club

Owls Nest Resort Acquires White Mountain CC White Mountain Country Club

ASHLAND, NH, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashland, New Hampshire: LCJ Management, owners of Owl’s Nest Resort, has acquired White Mountain Country Club in Ashland, a renowned Geoffrey Cornish designed public golf course and clubhouse developed in the mid-1970’s. The 18-hole course adds to its impressive portfolio of resort holdings which includes Owl’s Nest Resort in Campton boasting an 18-hole, Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, 25 racquet sport courts, Panorama Six82 Restaurant and several home and rental communities.

“White Mountain Country Club fits perfectly within our vision of offering first-class golf, dining and other resort amenities to both locals and visitors to the Central New Hampshire Region,” says Brian Lash, Owner of LCJ Management. “We have plans to improve the course and restaurant, as well as expand its group function capabilities. Like Owl’s Nest, we will offer attractive membership packages but still be open to the public. Our ultimate goal is to make the new club one of the top 5 courses in New Hampshire.”

Robert McNeil of Northeast Golf Company will be managing the course redesign. Improvements will include a redesign of several holes, extensive tree management, bunker removal and renovation, new irrigation, new cart paths, tee enlargement, practice facility enhancement, and more attention to meadow areas to create more open character. The restaurant will be expanded and more function space will occupy what is now the practice green, which will be moved closer to the first tee. Additionally, plans are in the works to turn the former landing strip and hangar, encompassing over 30 acres on White Mountain Country Club’s golf course, into a vineyard and event venue. They are hoping by 2025 to become the 31st registered winery in the state of New Hampshire, producing their own Pinot Noir and the state’s only locally-produced sparkling wine.

The club and winery will be rebranded the “Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course.” Renovations will begin this fall. Expect minimal disruption to services, although the club will operate as a 9-hole course when construction begins on the back nine, and vice-versa until its anticipated completion in spring, 2024.

Owl's Nest Resort is located in Campton, New Hampshire, with spectacular views of the White Mountains and offering modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, an event space, restaurant, a new 9-hole golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale.