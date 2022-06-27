2022-06-27 11:24:15.487 Lottery Winner: Words Can't Express How I Felt!

2022-06-27 11:24:15.487

A Missouri Lottery player found himself at a loss for words after finding out he won $50,000 on a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket purchased at QuikTrip, 6900 Gravois Ave., in St. Louis.

The winner said he couldn’t believe he had won.

“I said, ‘Oh, this is just another $3 ticket,” he shared. “Words can’t express how I felt at the moment.”

"Lucky Ca$h" is a $3 game with over $8.8 million in unclaimed prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.

