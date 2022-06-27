2022-06-27 14:32:32.677 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Buffalo

2022-06-27 14:32:32.677

A lucky Missouri Lottery player purchased a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 at Casey’s General Store, 812 S. Ash St., in Buffalo.

Since “Fun 5s” became available for sale in April, players have won more than $7.8 million in total prizes in the game. More than $8.8 million of the game’s prizes remain unclaimed, including two other $100,000 top prizes.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $2.2 million in prizes on tickets purchased in Dallas County. The county’s Lottery retailers received more than $221,000 in commissions and bonuses for the tickets they sold. Educational programs in the county received more than $400,000 in Lottery proceeds. They details of how these funds were used are available at MOLottery.com.