BBN continues to grow its roster of global business-to-business marketing agencies, adding two new partners in the U.S.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has added two more partners in the US—TriComB2B, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio and Elevated Third out of Denver, Colorado. These two new agencies help grow the partnership’s technical offerings and especially further solidify BBN’s presence in the vast U.S. market, now with eight offices across the country.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome TriComB2B and Elevated Third to our partnership,” said Clif Collier, BBN CEO.

“Both agencies are specialists in their field, offering clients and BBN partners alike deep technical expertise in both considered purchase and Drupal applications. They are both great additions to the BBN partnership and I look forward to seeing how each of them grow both within the partnership and as a result of it.”

TriComB2B is a marketing agency dedicated to complex technical offerings for considered purchase--where complicated buying decisions involve a high degree of financial and/or emotional risk and reward. TriComB2B’s devotion to industrial and technical B2B marketing allows them to help customers design simple, effective ways to connect with audiences. For the last four years, they have been listed among the most important B2B agencies in the U.S., currently ranking #23 on B2B Marketing’s Top U.S. B2B Marcomms companies.

“Our decision to join the BBN partnership stems from two imperatives within our business,” stated Chris Eifert, TriComB2B agency principal. “Our scope of work with clients continues to expand globally, so being part of an organisation with an incredible talent base in Europe and Asia is ideal. Secondly, our inclusion with BBN allows us to interact with global peers, absorb new information and ideas, and take our leading position in B2B to the next level.”

Elevated Third is one of the top five fastest-growing private companies in Denver and is a digital agency that blends strategic thinking with technical doing to solve enterprise B2B problems with Drupal--a content management software used to make many of the websites and applications businesses use every day. The firm specialises in building Drupal-powered B2B marketing ecosystems while also focusing on strategic thinking, user experience design, and world-class development.

“We are really excited about this new partnership and its global reach,” said Jeff Calderone, CEO of Elevated Third.

“I've been impressed with the energy and focus of the other B2B agencies in the network and I'm excited to see what we can do together."

BBN’s approach is based on identifying integrated delivery teams, which have in-depth industry experience, technical and creative competencies, as well as geographic coverage. By drawing on an extensive and diverse global talent pool with a variety of highly specialised skill sets from our global partners, BBN is able to give clients a one-agency experience.

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than a 1,200 B2B specialists working in 65 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

About BBN Ltd.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

