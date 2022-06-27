PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 2002 (Springwood Road) Project in York Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 2002 (Springwood Road) bridge replacement project over an Unnamed Tributary to Mill Creek about four miles southeast of the City of York in York Township, York County. The purpose of the project is to address the deterioration of the bridge and provide continued access on Springwood Road over the unnamed tributary.

The project consists of replacing the bridge, roadway and guiderail improvements. The proposed bridge will carry two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot 4-inch shoulders. The bridge was constructed in 1946 and is in need of replacement.







Springwood Road traffic will be detoured. Access to all driveways within the project limits will be maintained during construction.





The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. The construction is expected to be on an accelerated construction schedule. A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online through July 31, 2022.







The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.







The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Christopher McKee, PennDOT Project Manager, at chmckee@pa.gov or 717-705-6179.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects





