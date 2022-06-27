Submit Release
Cyrus Taylor Indicted For June Attempted Murder And Assaults

June 23, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Cyrus Taylor with one count of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault on a child, two counts of third-degree weapons misconduct, and one count of tampering with physical evidence for a June 4, 2022, shooting incident that injured a woman and a juvenile. In addition, the State of Alaska has charged Taylor with misdemeanor counts for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and violating conditions of release.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Taylor is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $150,000 cash performance plus conditions of release to include a court approved third-party custodian and house arrest. Taylor faces up to 99 years for the attempted first-degree murder charge, and up to 20 years for each of the first-degree assault charges, up to 10 years for the second-degree assault charge, and up to 5 years for each of the third-degree assault, third-degree weapons misconduct, and tampering with physical evidence charges. Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned before the Anchorage Superior Court on June 27, 2022.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Whitney Bostick at (907) 269-6300 or whitney.bostick@alaska.gov.

More information about the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office is available at http://www.law.alaska.gov/department/criminal/adao.html.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov.

