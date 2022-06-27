Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,238 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court appoints members to Task Force on Permanency Planning

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed eight people to the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning and reappointed three others. 

Newly appointed members will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2026. They are 

  • Kristina Scott, Topeka 

  • Cara Rapp, Wichita 

  • Grant Brazill, Wichita 

 
Two appointed to fill unexpired terms are 

  • Candace Bridgess, Hutchinson, who will serve through June 30, 2023 

  • Lori Libel, Topeka, who will serve through June 30, 2024 

Lana Goetz, court program specialist, was appointed as a permanent, nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.  

Reappointed to serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2026, are: 

 
The Supreme Court established the working task force in 1984. It advises the court on ways to provide and improve the care of children who are under jurisdiction of the court. Its responsibilities include: 

  • collaborating with district courts, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and Native American tribes in Kansas; 

  • developing and implementing statewide legal training; and 

  • reviewing federally funded child and family services. 

 
Overall, the task force recommends improvements and suggests programs that help children placed in foster care find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. 

The 21-member task force includes district court judges; district magistrate judges; lawyers; court-appointed guardians; prosecutors; and representatives from Indian tribal courts, state agencies, court appointed special advocates, citizen review boards, and mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment providers. 

You just read:

Supreme Court appoints members to Task Force on Permanency Planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.