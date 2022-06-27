Supreme Court appoints members to Task Force on Permanency Planning

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed eight people to the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning and reappointed three others.

Newly appointed members will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2026. They are:

Kristina Scott, Topeka

Cara Rapp, Wichita

Grant Brazill, Wichita



Two appointed to fill unexpired terms are:

Candace Bridgess, Hutchinson, who will serve through June 30, 2023

Lori Libel, Topeka, who will serve through June 30, 2024

Lana Goetz, court program specialist, was appointed as a permanent, nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

Reappointed to serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2026, are:



The Supreme Court established the working task force in 1984. It advises the court on ways to provide and improve the care of children who are under jurisdiction of the court. Its responsibilities include:

collaborating with district courts, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and Native American tribes in Kansas;

developing and implementing statewide legal training; and

reviewing federally funded child and family services.



Overall, the task force recommends improvements and suggests programs that help children placed in foster care find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

The 21-member task force includes district court judges; district magistrate judges; lawyers; court-appointed guardians; prosecutors; and representatives from Indian tribal courts, state agencies, court appointed special advocates, citizen review boards, and mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment providers.