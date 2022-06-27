Submit Release
Three Nominees Chosen for Iowa Supreme Court Vacancy

Five Iowans applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court that will occur upon the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.

The nominating commission met Monday, June 27, 2022, to interview the applicants for the vacancy.   Following the interviews, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of three nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to the Governor. The nominees selected are:

Judge Alan Heavens, Garnavillo

Judge David May, Polk City

William Miller, Des Moines

The governor has thirty (30) days in which to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.

Kathleen Law, Chair of the State Judicial Nominating Commission; 515-283-3116; kklaw@nyemaster.com

