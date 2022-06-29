Independent Research Study Validates Efficacy of 7 Mindsets on Improving Student Behaviors

Study determined that SEL Program can have a meaningful impact on students’ behavior, social-emotional health, and likelihood for academic and life success.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, a leading provider of PreK-12 social-emotional learning (SEL) solutions, announced the findings of an independent research study validating its program’s efficacy in improving behavior outcomes for students. The study, led by Scott Elliot of SEG Measurement and conducted August through December 2019 in New Caney Independent School District in Texas, determined that 7 Mindsets instruction to middle school students can effectively reduce the frequency of teacher referrals and disciplinary actions for misbehavior.

The five-month study, the findings of which were peer-reviewed and presented at the annual meeting of AACE SITE in San Diego in April 2022, determined:

1. Students who received 7 Mindsets instruction had significantly fewer teacher referrals for behavior than those students who did not receive 7 Mindsets instruction.

2. Students who received 7 Mindsets instruction had significantly fewer after school detentions and in-school suspensions for misbehavior than those students who did not receive 7 Mindsets instruction.

3. 7 Mindsets instruction was equally effective with respect to gender, race, ethnicity, and free and reduced lunch eligibility.

In his summary of findings, Elliot stated: “7 Mindsets can have a meaningful impact on student behavior … A reduction in misbehavior contributes to safer schools with socially emotionally healthy and academically focused students. The impact on an individual student's social-emotional health and likelihood for academic and life success is perhaps even more profound.”

7 Mindsets offers an all-in-one SEL solution, including digital curriculum, professional learning, progress monitoring, assessment, and more. The program, which supports character development, MTSS, PBIS, Trauma-Informed Practices, and includes a broad range of culturally relevant content, has been proven to increase attendance, engagement, and academic success, as well as improve prosocial competencies such as resilience and grit.

“The key findings of this study are significant and cannot be understated,” said Scott Shickler, Founder & CEO of 7 Mindsets. “From our own research, we know that mindsets learning is key to long-term happiness and success. We now have the proof of efficacy that a mindset-based approach can also positively impact student behavior over a short period of time.”



About 7 Mindsets

Since 2009, the 7 Mindsets digital solution provides an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven SEL curriculum and professional development program to PreK-12 schools. The research-based solution helps educators create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships and empowers each member of the school community to live a life of purpose, passion, and meaning. The 7 Mindsets SEL program has been implemented with more than 1 million students across the United States and internationally.