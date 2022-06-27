STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Germany
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of their recently updated EHS protocol for Germany. This audit protocol, which covers relevant federal EHS requirements, was previously updated in March 2020. The regulatory date for the current release is March 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
The deadline for emissions reporting was updated in Subsection 8 – European Pollutant Release and Transfer Register as it applies for the requirements of the SchadRegProtAG.
The Environmental Impact Assessment Act (Gesetz über die Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung - UVPG) was replaced with a new version on 18 March 2021. This Act establishes which projects are subject to the preparation of an environmental impact assessment. The Environmental Damage Act (Gesetz über die Vermeidung und Sanierung von Umweltschäden – USchadG) was replaced with a new version on 5 March 2021. This Act establishes liability for, and remediation measures in case of, contamination of the environment, if the damage occurred after 30 April 2007. There were no significant changes.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions Minor updates were made in Subsection 15 – Incineration of Wastes/Combustible Materials due to amendments to the Seventeeth Ordinance of the Federal Immission Control Act (17.BImSchV). Similarly, updates were made to Appendix 3-F (previously 3-G), “Emissions Limits for Co-Incineration of Waste”.
Minor updates were made in Subsection in Subsection 16 – due to amendments to the Forty-fourth Ordinance to the Federal Immission Control Act (44.BImSchV).
Updates were made to Subsection 17 – Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowance Trading and Permitting, including the addition of a new question, due to amendments to the Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowance Trading and Permitting Act (TEHG).
A new version of the Technical Instructions on Air Quality Control (TA Luft) and the Thirteenth Ordinance of the Federal Immission Control Act (13.BImSchV) was published in August 2021. However, no substantive changes were made.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
A minor update was made in Subsection 10 – Waste Oil due to amendments to the Waste Oil Ordinance (AltölV). A new question was added to Subsection 12 – Sludge due to amendments to the Ordinance on the Treatment of Sludge (AbfKlärV). Updates were made to the list of categories in Appendix 4-A (previously Appendix 4-B), “Electrical and Electronic Equipment” as a result of amendments to the Act Governing the Sale, Return and Environmentally Sound Disposal of Electrical and Electronic Equipment (ElektroG).
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
Minor updates were made in Subsection 1 – Water Use Permitting due to amendments to the Water Act (WHG).
Section 6.0 – Above and Below Ground Tank Management Updates were made to Subsection 1 – Tanks Storing Substances Hazardous to Water, including the addition of a new question, due to amendments to the Ordinance on Facilities for Handling Substances Hazardous to Water (AwSV). A new question was added to Subsection 2 – Tanks and Installations Storing Hazardous Substances to incorporate labelling requirements for filling and emptying equipment for storage tanks. Another new question was also added to this subsection to incorporate requirements regarding procedures for potential spills of hazardous substances from stationary and mobile storage tanks.
Section 9.0 – Asbestos
Two questions were added to Subsection 2 – Asbestos-Containing Release Agents and Lubricants to expand upon and clarify requirements in TRGS 517.
Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety
Subsection 9 – Accident and Injury Reporting and Record Keeping was updated due to the repeal of the Guideline on Documentation of First Aid Activities (BGI 511-01 / DGUV-I 204-020). The Guideline is no longer effective because it does not align with data privacy protections that have been put in place
through the GDRP legislation.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
