LTEN Honors Winners of 8th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards
ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTEN has announced the winners of the 8th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards, the only professional awards program specifically recognizing excellence, innovation and performance in life sciences training. The yearly honors were handed out in a June 15 ceremony at the 51st LTEN Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Jennifer Muszik, member of the LTEN Board of Directors, served as emcee of the program. Awards were presented in eight competitive categories determined by a panel of judges, along with the LTEN Members of the Year, selected by the LTEN Board after open nominations.
The ceremony also recognized recipients of two scholarship programs, the 3rd Annual LTEN Field Trainer Scholarships, created by LTEN Field Trainer Committee, and the new Chuck Pearson Learning Scholarship, named for a late Board leader and LTEN member. Recipients of those honors are given a scholarship that can be used for LTEN educational programs or conference attendance. For the first year of the scholarship program, Chuck Pearson’s wife Janice and son Thomas were on hand to help present the awards.
The annual awards ceremony was live-streamed and can be viewed after the conference at www.L-TEN.org/awards.
“This year’s winners, scholarship recipients and finalists all share one trait – they all take that extra effort to innovate, lead and support their teams, their colleagues, their clients and their companies,” said Kathleen Herndon, Ph.D., executive director of LTEN. “Every year it’s our honor to recognize the talent and dedication that define LTEN members, and we were thrilled to send our judges another record-breaking number of deserving nominees. Thanks to everyone involved – nominees, finalists, winners and judges – for helping us recognize excellence in our industry.”
Four LTEN Members of the Year were also named, two from primary market members and two from the industry partner community. Honorees were selected based on their ongoing support and involvement in LTEN and the commitment they’ve shown to support and grow the association.
The 2022 LTEN Members of the Year are:
Brad Ansley, Richardson Sales Performance – Healthcare
Monica Gillison, SK Life Science
Michael Tomlinson, Eisai
Steve Woodruff, Impactiviti
Here are the winners in the eight competitive categories in the LTEN Excellence Awards and the 2022 recipients of the LTEN Field Trainer Scholarships and the Chuck Pearson Learning Scholarships:
All-Star Teams (primary market) – The National Field Meeting Revamp Team, Teva Pharmaceuticals, for revitalizing the annual field meeting.
Emerging Leaders (primary market) – Barbara Pattullo, Genentech, for empowering her team to strive for excellence.
Innovation (primary market) – Philips, who elevated and evolved sales representative communications.
Training for Change (primary market) – Biogen, for creating a global training process with local flexibility.
Non-Commercial Training Efficiency (primary market) – Emmes & Casimir, for developing a novel outcome measure for clinical research.
Innovation (provider) – Attensi, for sharpening product knowledge through gamified training, and CMR Institute, for innovating ways to customize off-the-shelf content.
Learning Content (provider) – Illuminate, for developing a comprehensive, multifaceted launch curriculum.
Industry Partnership (provider) – Barco & Nipro, for enabling remote learning and interactivity for medical training, and Encompass Communications and Learning & Teva Pharmaceuticals, for championing teams to help advance women in healthcare.
The 2022 Chuck Pearson Learning Scholarships went to Vishal Shah of Biogen, for creating a global experiential learning opportunity, and Todd Rogers of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, who leveraged considerable creative skills to elevate learning.
The 2022 Field Trainer Scholarships went to Heather Anderson of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, who built a job aid for future leadership development, and Tony Gaulke of Bristol Myers Squibb, who has a proven track record of leadership, innovation and success.
A special issue of LTEN Focus on Training magazine will be released in August 2022, spotlighting the winners and finalists in this year’s awards competition. For more information on the awards and/or to view past winners, visit www.L-TEN.org/awards.
LTEN congratulates all winners, and thanks all nominees, finalists and judges for their participation in the 8th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards. Nominations for the 9th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards will open late in 2022.
LTEN Excellence Awards Ceremony